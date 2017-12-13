CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers Pro Bowl right guard Trai Turner was placed in the concussion protocol Monday when he reported to Carolina's athletic trainer that he felt symptoms from an injury suffered in Sunday's win over Minnesota, coach Ron Rivera said.

Turner did not participate in practice Wednesday, and he was listed on the Panthers' official injury report.

Rivera said he is weighing his options for replacing Turner in Sunday's home game against the Green Bay Packers should the guard not be cleared from the protocol by then.

Offensive linemen Tyler Larsen and Amini Silatolu are both possibilities, along with rookie Taylor Moton.

"We'll work those guys and kind of go through and see," Rivera said. "Both Amini and Tyler have experience playing the position for us. ... We have a couple of good options, and we have a young option."