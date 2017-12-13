New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara returned to full practice participation Wednesday and told reporters he is "good to go" for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

In order to get full clearance through the NFL's concussion protocol, Kamara has to pass all steps, which includes showing that he can tolerate full participation in practice without signs or symptoms.

But his words and his return to practice both indicate that he is on the right track.

Alvin Kamara is tied with teammate Mark Ingram for the league lead with nine touchdowns since Week 6. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Kamara left last Thursday night's 20-17 loss at Atlanta after a helmet-to-helmet tackle by Falcons linebacker Deion Jones in the first quarter. He was evaluated by trainers on the sideline before being taken back to the locker room for further evaluation and ultimately ruled out of the game.

Kamara, a third-round draft pick from Tennessee, has emerged as the front-runner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year with 608 rushing yards, 639 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He is already just the third rookie in NFL history to surpass 600 rushing and receiving yards in a season with three games to go.

Kamara has been especially dynamic since the Saints' Week 5 bye. He ranks second in the NFL behind only Le'Veon Bell in that span with 1,017 yards from scrimmage, and he is tied with teammate Mark Ingram for the league lead with nine touchdowns since Week 6.

Kamara and Ingram are on pace to become the first pair of running backs in NFL history to surpass 1,500 yards from scrimmage in the same season.

Three Saints players did not practice Wednesday, however, after being injured in the loss to Atlanta: receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (rib), linebacker A.J. Klein (groin) and defensive end Trey Hendrickson (ankle).