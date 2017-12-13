TEMPE, Ariz. -- Adrian Peterson's status for the rest of this season is in jeopardy.

Arizona Cardinals' coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday he wasn't sure if the running back will return from the neck injury that he suffered on Nov. 26 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Adrian Peterson has rushed for 529 yards with two touchdowns this season. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

"I have no idea," Arians said when asked if Peterson will play again this season.

Arians added that there hasn't been any progress on Peterson's injury. Peterson missed his seventh straight practice on Wednesday. He didn't play in Arizona's past two games. And he is unlikely to play Sunday at the Washington Redskins.

Peterson has a history of returning from injuries in expedient fashion.

Most notably, he returned from a torn ACL suffered late in the 2011 season to rush for 2,097 yards and win the NFL MVP award in 2012.

He missed 11 games last season with a torn meniscus and also sat out games in 2013, 2011, 2010 and 2007 with injuries.