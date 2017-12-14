Rams WR Robert Woods, who missed the team's last three games with a sprained shoulder, says he's feeling healthy. (0:50)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Robert Woods believes his previously sprained left shoulder has passed every test, even though the shoulder has yet to go through the rigors of a traditional practice. The Los Angeles Rams' standout wide receiver will take part in full-speed practices Thursday and Friday, but he is already certain that he will play in the upcoming road game against the Seattle Seahawks.

"I'm ready for Sunday," Woods said shortly after the Rams' walk-through on Wednesday. "I've been waiting on this."

Woods has missed the last three games with his shoulder injury, suffered after absorbing a tackle from safety Harrison Smith late in the Nov. 19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Woods, 25, initially feared surgery, but MRI results revealed a need for only a short rehabilitation process.

"Very grateful that I didn't need surgery, that I didn't hit anything," Woods said. "I was looking at Aaron Rodgers' injury. He broke his [collarbone]. Fortunately, mine wasn't broken; just a little injury there."

Woods, who came over on a five-year, $34 million contract, has compiled 47 catches for 703 yards and 4 touchdowns. He led Rams receivers in basically every category when he was hurt, but the Rams have averaged 31 points in the games that he has missed, with Josh Reynolds picking up Woods' snaps at receiver.

Still, Rams coach Sean McVay called Woods' return "a big boost."

"He's been such a great player for us, great person, all the things that you're looking for," McVay said. "Certainly, we have a lot of confidence in our receiving group, but getting Robert back gives us a boost. We're a better team when Robert is on the field."

The Rams recently lost cornerback Kayvon Webster for the rest of this season with a ruptured Achilles tendon, but outside linebacker Connor Barwin will join Woods in returning this week. So will left tackle Andrew Whitworth, right tackle Rob Havenstein and cornerback Trumaine Johnson, all of whom exited Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early with injuries.

Woods didn't practice with the team last week, but he ran routes with quarterback Jared Goff to maintain his timing.

Woods was close to playing Sunday, but he "wanted to play it safe" to make sure he is available for the stretch run and, potentially, the playoffs. Now, he said, there's no hesitancy with his shoulder.

"I feel like the movement, everything is there," Woods said. "Everything's ready. There's no not trusting it. ... I'm very confident in it."