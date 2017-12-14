Chris McNeil, the organizer for the Browns' 0-16 parade, joins OTL to discuss the latest on the celebration's efforts and early estimates on attendance. (2:55)

New Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey took a shot at Sashi Brown on Thursday, saying the former head of football operations failed to provide coach Hue Jackson players he could win with.

"You know what? You gotta get a guy like that players. And you know what, I'll come straight out with it, the guys who were here before and that system, they didn't get real players," Dorsey said in an interview with ESPN Cleveland Radio.

"I think as Bill Parcells would always say, you are your record. [The Browns are 0-13.] And you know what, there it is. That's the truth teller in this whole thing. And I'm going to do my darndest to get Hue players. And that's all I can ask for, and that's all I can do. I like the man."

One of the players the previous regime did bring in, wide receiver Kenny Britt, was released by Dorsey as soon as he took over as GM last week. Dorsey said that was an easy call.

"I have no problem making that decision. From a cultural standpoint, I don't think he fits in the prototypical character point of what I'm looking for, in terms of a leader," Dorsey said. "He did not live up to his expectations as a player. He may have a higher opinion of himself than I have of him as a player. I thought that was easy."

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said last week in the statement announcing Brown's firing that Jackson would return in 2018. Dorsey, though, was noncommittal when asked Thursday whether he could categorically say Jackson, who is 1-28 in two seasons as the team's coach, would be his coach next season.

"I've always said I live in the present, and I build for the future," Dorsey said. "I live in the present, and right now the sun's out, the tarps are coming off the field, we're practicing outside, we're getting ready to play the Baltimore Ravens, which is a divisional game. That's my sole focus. And then it's also getting familiar with the whole layout and the organizational structure in terms of creating my daily routine."

Dorsey, however, said he has been impressed with how Jackson and his coaching staff interact in the practices he has observed.

"I like the interaction of the coaching staff, and I like the direction of where they're headed and how they work well together," he said.