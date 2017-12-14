ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions will be without two starting offensive linemen Saturday against the Bears, as right tackle Rick Wagner and center Travis Swanson have been ruled out.

Wagner has been out with an ankle injury he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. Swanson played against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week but suffered symptoms of a concussion after the game. He was placed in the protocol. Neither player practiced all week.

Graham Glasgow will slide over to center from left guard to replace Swanson. Joe Dahl is expected to take Glasgow's place at guard. Corey Robinson is expected to start at right tackle.

A third lineman, right guard T.J. Lang, is questionable with a foot injury, as is defensive and Ezekiel Ansah.