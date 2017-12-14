JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette says he will be able to play through the quad injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fournette said he has been rehabbing with ice, massage and acupuncture to ensure that he can get on the field for Sunday's home game against Houston. If the Jaguars (9-4) beat the Texans (4-9), they will clinch the franchise's first playoff berth since 2007.

"Right now it's taking care of it, making sure nothing else happens to it," Fournette said Thursday.

Fournette said he was injured when he caught a screen pass and was pushed out of bounds early in the second quarter of Sunday's victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He remained in the game and finished with 101 yards rushing, including a 13-yard run on third-and-11 with less than two minutes to play that sealed the victory.

Seventh in the NFL in rushing this season with 923 yards, Fournette had been dealing with an ankle injury for the past month but said Thursday that it's no longer bothering him.

As he now deals with the quad injury, Fournette said he is learning how to manage his body throughout the season.

"The running backs take the most licks of anybody on the field and put our bodies on the line," he said. "Like I said, that's our job, and it's how we bounce back from it by taking care of our bodies, needling [acupuncture] and stuff, the things you do to be a pro athlete."