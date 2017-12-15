INDIANAPOLIS -- Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian left Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts with a left shoulder injury.

The team ruled out his return.

Siemian, who had left shoulder surgery after the 2016 season and was held out of some of the team's offseason work, was sacked by Barkevious Mingo late in the first quarter and landed on his left arm and shoulder. Siemian immediately got up holding his left arm against his body and was examined by the Broncos' medical staff before being taken to the locker room.

Thursday was Siemian's second consecutive start since replacing an injured Paxton Lynch against the Oakland Raiders.

Brock Osweiler replaced Siemian against the Colts.

Siemian started the Broncos' first seven games, but was benched after a three-interception night in the Broncos' Oct. 30 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Siemian was 5-of-9 passing for 67 yards with an interception against the Colts before his injury -- his interception was his 10th in a road game this season. Mingo's sack was already the second of the game on Siemian.

The Colts led 7-0 when Siemian left the game.