INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts tight end Brandon Williams was taken to a local hospital after being taken off the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on a stretcher in the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos.

"(Williams) had movement in his limbs. He has a head injury," a Colts spokesman said. "There was no injury to his neck."

At halftime, head coach Chuck Pagano told NBC that Williams was alert, responsive and in good spirits and that he was still at the hospital as a precaution."

Williams, the Colts' primary backup tight end, suffered the injury while blocking Broncos linebacker Deiontrez Mount on a punt early in the quarter. The two players collided and Mount appeared to try to soften Williams' landing.

Williams remained on the ground the entire time that the medical staff tended to him. Many of the players from both teams took a knee while Williams was strapped into a stretcher and gingerly loaded into a cart. The entire Colts team came on the field and went to Williams before he was taken off the field.

Williams, who has nine catches for 121 yards this season, had his college career at Oregon come to an end a year early because of a spinal condition.

In the summer of 2011, Williams was told he had spinal stenosis, a narrowing of the spinal column. Then-Oregon coach Chip Kelly told Williams doctors would not give him approval to play because of concern for more injury.

In 2013, an MRI showed the condition had improved, and doctors told him there was nothing to prevent him from playing in the NFL.

He played with the Carolina Panthers from 2013 to '15, had a brief stint with the Miami Dolphins and signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2016. He signed as a free agent with the Colts in September.