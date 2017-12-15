The Arizona Cardinals are putting running back Adrian Peterson on IR because of a neck injury, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Peterson's season is over a day after coach Bruce Arians said he wasn't sure whether Peterson would return from the injury he suffered on Nov. 26 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arians said Wednesday that there had been no improvement in the condition of Peterson, who had missed the team's past two games.

Injuries have been a recurring theme in Peterson's career. He missed 11 games last season because of a torn meniscus and also sat out games in 2013, 2011, 2010 and 2007 because of injuries.

Peterson played four games with the New Orleans Saints to open the season and appeared in six more with Arizona. He ends the season with 529 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 156 carries. He also caught 11 passes for 70 yards.