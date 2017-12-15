Tedy Bruschi says Miami will have trouble replicating its performance vs. New England this week in Buffalo. (0:33)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor will start Sunday against the Miami Dolphins after missing last weekend's victory over the Indianapolis Colts with a knee injury, coach Sean McDermott announced Friday.

Backup quarterback Nathan Peterman remains in the concussion protocol despite being listed as a full participant in practice Thursday. Joe Webb will serve as Taylor's backup Sunday if Peterman does not clear the concussion protocol.

Editor's Picks Kelvin Benjamin could miss Sunday's game against Dolphins If Kelvin Benjamin's ailing right knee keeps him out on Sunday the Bills would turn to Zay Jones, Deonte Thompson and Andre Holmes.

McDermott said he "feels good" about wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, who has been limited in practice this week after aggravating a knee injury last Sunday. However, McDermott said Benjamin remains day-to-day.

The Bills on Friday also placed left tackle Cordy Glenn on injured reserve with a lingering foot and ankle injury. Glenn has missed the past five games and seven games total this season because of the injury, which also caused him to miss part of training camp and the preseason.

"Somewhat of a frustrating year overall," McDermott said Friday of Glenn. "We realize his talent. He's going to have a procedure in the near future with Bob Anderson, one of the best in the world with what he does. Really, the whole goal is to get Cordy in a place where he is ready to go for the offseason program and can have a productive offseason, put this behind him and move forward."

Glenn signed a five-year, $65 million extension during the 2016 offseason. He missed five games in 2016 because of ankle and back injuries.

Rookie second-round pick Dion Dawkins has started in place of Glenn this season. McDermott did not commit Friday to Glenn remaining with the Bills in 2018.