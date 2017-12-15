New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, coach Todd Bowles announced Friday.

Wilkerson, who has a history of violating team rules, won't make the trip to New Orleans. Bowles called it a "coach's decision" and declined to elaborate.

A source told ESPN that Wilkerson was late to a team meeting Friday morning.

The former Pro Bowler had been benched for the first quarter of the Jets' Dec. 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs because he showed up late for a meeting on the eve of the contest. He also was fined by the team.

It marked the third straight year that Wilkerson had been benched for a quarter for disciplinary reasons.

Wilkerson's future with the Jets is bleak. Since signing a five-year, $86 million contract in July 2016, he has produced only eight sacks in 28 games.

The Jets almost certainly will release him before March. If he is on the roster for the third day of the 2018 league year, his $16.75 million salary becomes fully guaranteed.