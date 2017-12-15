After getting sacked late in the first quarter, Trevor Siemian gets up holding his left arm. Siemian would not return to the game. (0:24)

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian will go on injured reserve with a left shoulder injury suffered in Thursday's win over the Indianapolis Colts, coach Vance Joseph said Friday.

Siemian left the 25-13 win in the first quarter after he was sacked by Colts linebacker Barkevious Mingo and landed on his left arm and shoulder. He immediately got up holding his left arm against his body and was examined by the Broncos' medical staff before being taken to the locker room.

Joseph said the Broncos currently believe that Siemian will not need surgery.

Siemian had left shoulder surgery after the 2016 season and was held out of some of the team's offseason work. He said Thursday that he did not believe the two injuries were related.

Brock Osweiler replaced Siemian against the Colts. He finished the game 12-of-17 for 194 yards and two passing touchdowns. Osweiler also ran for a touchdown.

Joseph said the Broncos will meet Monday to decide whether Osweiler or Paxton Lynch will start next week against the Washington Redskins.

Information from ESPN's Jeff Legwold was used in this report.