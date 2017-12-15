EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff (ankle) and tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle) are not expected to play Sunday against the Bengals.

Both players were classified as "doubtful" on the final injury report ahead of Week 15. Rudolph was held out of practice all week, while Reiff returned in a limited capacity on Friday.

Reiff injured his ankle in the third quarter at Carolina and was replaced by reserve tackle Rashod Hill, who started the game at right tackle. Hill prepared throughout the week at left tackle in the likely event he's called upon to start over Reiff.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph is dealing with a sore ankle. Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire

Earlier on Friday, Minnesota placed tight end Blake Bell on injured reserve with a shoulder injury and promoted Kyle Carter from the practice squad to the 53-man roster to add depth at the position. Zimmer didn't list specifics about Bell's injury but said he will eventually have to have surgery.

"I don't know what happened. He hurt his shoulder," Zimmer said. "I don't know exactly what happened. I didn't ask what play he got hurt on or anything like that."

Between Carter and David Morgan, who came out of the concussion protocol this week, the Vikings will have two tight ends active on Sunday. Rudolph averaged around six targets per game through the first 13 weeks and has been the Vikings' top red zone scoring threat, scoring six of his seven touchdowns this season inside the 20-yard line.

Minnesota is confident in Morgan picking up Rudolph's duties.

"David is ready to go," offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. "He's played a lot of football for us in really all of the groupings. He's played in a single tight end sets, double tight end and three tight end sets, so he knows what to do."

This is the first time all season where the Vikings have had players listed as "doubtful" before a game. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander (ribs) was ruled out for Sunday, while linebacker Emmanuel Lamur (foot) is listed as questionable.

Despite a longer injury report than usual, the Vikings do get two starters back on the offensive line. For the first time since Week 8, Mike Remmers is not on the final injury report after dealing with a concussion from Weeks 8-12 and lower back issues for the past two weeks. Also back in Week 15 is rookie center Pat Elflein, who missed the Panthers game with a shoulder injury after 12 consecutive starts.