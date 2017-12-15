FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski addressed reporters Friday for the first time since returning from his one-week NFL suspension, saying he made a mistake before deflecting all follow-up questions on the topic by saying his focus is on Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I definitely learned from the mistake that I made, for sure, a couple weeks ago," Gronkowski said. "But I have a huge game this Sunday, we have a huge game as a team, so I'm just putting all my focus on to the Steelers this week."

Rob Gronkowski delivered a late hit on Tre'Davious White (27) in the Patriots-Bills game on Dec. 3. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

When Gronkowski was then asked if he's reached out to Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White since he delivered a late hit on him that led to the suspension, Gronkowski said, "I'm just focused on the Steelers, man."

After about two minutes, Gronkowski ended the news conference by walking away from the interview podium and saying, "Thank you guys, I'm out."

That came after Gronkowski said he spent his week-long suspension "just chillin'" and that he had watched the team's 27-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Asked if it was hard to watch the game, Gronkowski said, "It's a big game this Sunday."

Gronkowski's suspension officially had ended on Tuesday.

"I definitely missed it [and] missed the boys," he said in the brief news conference. "It's super good to be back, just back to normal schedule. It feels good. We had a couple good days of practice, super cold out, but it's a big game we got this Sunday. Big preparation. So you have to be ready."