PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers could be without key players on both sides of the ball for their biggest game of the year Sunday.

Cornerback Joe Haden (fibula) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) are questionable for the AFC showdown with the New England Patriots, the team announced Friday.

Editor's Picks Week 15 NFL predictions: Scores for every game Playoff berths are at stake for several teams, with Chargers-Chiefs on Saturday and Patriots-Steelers on Sunday among the top matchups.

The non-QB NFL MVP candidates of 2017 Sure, the top five finishers in our recent MVP poll were all quarterbacks. That doesn't mean that players at other positions are any less deserving of the honor. Here are four non-passers who deserve serious consideration.

In Patriots prep, Steelers got unexpected assist from Dolphins Pittsburgh is likely to copy some of Miami's successful strategy against New England -- especially man-to-man coverage. Will Tom Brady be ready for it? 2 Related

Haden, a former Pro Bowler, has missed the past month but returned to practice this week. He told ESPN on Friday that he will be a game-time decision. Haden ran a few periods with the first-team defense Friday, cornerback Artie Burns said.

"We are in the playoffs; we have something to look forward to," Haden said Wednesday. "I don't want to go out there half[way] and be out there hurting the team, hurting myself -- knowing we have games coming, knowing I am on my way back. I want to play if I can play. If I can't, it is what it is."

Rookie corner Cam Sutton figures to be part of the game plan, possibly making his first NFL start against Tom Brady.

"Another chance to play football," Sutton said.

Smith-Schuster, back from a one-game suspension for an illegal hit on the Cincinnati Bengals' Vontaze Burfict, was a surprise addition to this week's injury report but did battle hamstring issues late last month.

Smith-Schuster is the team's second-leading receiver with 585 yards. He practiced on a limited basis the past two days.

In other injury news, tight end Vance McDonald (shoulder) is out and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder) is questionable.

For the Patriots, defensive end Alan Branch was ruled out Friday with a knee injury.