TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will officially be without defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Dirk Koetter confirmed.

McCoy, a five-time Pro Bowler, suffered a right biceps injury against the Detroit Lions last week and did not practice all week, nor was he even out on the practice field observing. McCoy has suffered torn biceps in both arms in his career -- injuries that ended his seasons in 2010 and 2011. Koetter said Thursday that after undergoing an MRI on Monday, McCoy does not require surgery.

A five-time Pro Bowler, McCoy has a team-leading 5.0 sacks this year. His 22 quarterback hits this season are also a career high. There is the possibility that McCoy's backup, Clinton McDonald, could return this week after missing the past two games with a back injury. McDonald practiced on a limited basis all week.

The Bucs' 11th overall draft pick in 2016, Hargreaves has missed the past four games with a hamstring injury. He did return to practice this week on a limited basis for the first time since suffering the injury in Week 10, which created some hope that he could return. But Saturday, he did not practice with the team and instead looked on in a visor. Koetter would not say if Hargreaves suffered a setback.

Hargreaves had been lining up at nickelback prior to the injury. Robert McClain is expected to play in his spot with Ryan Smith starting on the outside.