Patriots QB Tom Brady has dominated the rivalry with Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers as of late, but the AFC's No. 1 seed is up for grabs in Pittsburgh. (0:49)

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers-Patriots clash on Sunday is stocked with major star power.

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell led all NFL players in Pro Bowl fan voting with 855,539 votes, while Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (833,481) narrowly edged Pittsburgh receiver Antonio Brown (832,446) for second place. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is one of four players from Sunday's game among top-10 vote-getters, coming in at No. 9 (551,058).

The Pro Bowl will be played in Orlando and airs Saturday, Jan. 28, on ESPN.

Bell and Brown have combined for more than 3,000 yards, leading the Steelers to the top of the AFC as of Week 15. Brady leads the league in passing (3,865).

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz received the most votes among NFC players for fourth most overall. Wentz was lost for the season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in last week's win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Other NFC notables were Saints quarterback Drew Brees (fifth overall) and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (seventh overall). The Rams, one of the season's surprise teams, are well represented with running back Todd Gurley and quarterback Jared Goff coming in at sixth and eighth, respectively.

At No. 10, the lone rookie among top vote getters is Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette.

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell received the most fan votes for this season's Pro Bowl, while teammate Antonio Brown came in at No. 3 on the list. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Bell's league-wide appeal has grown despite him missing all of training camp before signing his $12.1-million franchise tender.

Bell did not crack the top 10 in last season's voting.

"I wanted to get ready for Game 1, the games that count and go out there and try to win a Super Bowl," said Bell on Sept. 4.

The Steelers had an overwhelming presence in the voting with a league-high 20 players finishing in the top 10 at their respective positions. Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, guard David DeCastro, center Maurkice Pouncey, linebacker Ryan Shazier and special teamer Tyler Matakevich finished atop their positions in the AFC. Ben Roethlisberger finished third in the AFC in quarterback voting.

The full roster -- determined by a combination of fan, player and coach voting -- will be announced Dec. 19 on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET.