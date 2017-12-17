PITTSBURGH -- The New England Patriots downgraded linebacker Kyle Van Noy to out for Sunday's AFC showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a calf injury.

It marks the second straight game that Van Noy, who has played more defensive snaps than any Patriots linebacker this season, will miss. He ranks second on the team in tackles (73) and sacks (5.5).

Editor's Picks Haden, JuJu officially questionable for Pats tilt The Steelers are listing CB Joe Haden (fibula) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday's showdown against the Patriots in Pittsburgh.

Steelers duo, Brady get most Pro Bowl votes Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell received the most fan votes for the Pro Bowl, followed by Patriots QB Tom Brady and Steelers WR Antonio Brown. The top NFC vote getter is Eagles QB Carson Wentz. The Rams are represented by RB Todd Gurley and QB Jared Goff. 1 Related

Van Noy's versatility to play both off and on the line of scrimmage has great value to the Patriots, as he had assumed even more responsibility after linebacker and captain Dont'a Hightower was placed on injured reserve after Week 7.

Van Noy had injured his calf Nov. 26 against the Miami Dolphins, and then tried to play through it Dec. 3 against the Buffalo Bills in a limited role. He came up limping that day after contributing to a sack, and hasn't played since.

The Patriots are thin at linebacker, with 2016 sixth-round pick Elandon Roberts and four-year veteran Marquis Flowers having taken on larger roles in recent weeks.

The team also downgraded core special-teams player Brandon King (hamstring) on Saturday, after having already ruled out defensive tackle Alan Branch (knee) on Friday.