JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will not play against Houston on Sunday because of a quad injury, a league source told ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Editor's Picks Blake Bortles making the case to be Jaguars starter in 2018 Confidence in Blake Bortles is at a high among his Jaguars teammates, but particularly given the QB's inconsistent past, he's no lock to stick around.

NFL Playoff Picture: How Week 15 can affect seeding This weekend could determine two division titles, up to four total playoff berths and more. Here's how the field looks now and what can change. 1 Related

Fournette did not practice all week because of the injury, which he suffered in the third quarter of last Sunday's victory over Seattle. Fournette remained in the game and ran for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Fournette is second among rookies in rushing -- and seventh overall -- with 923 yards. He has missed one other game this season because of the ankle injury. He also sat out a game because of a violation of team rules.

The Jaguars (9-4) lead the AFC South by one game and can clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2007 by beating the Texans (4-9) at EverBank Field.

Chris Ivory likely will start in Fournette's place.