PITTSBURGH -- Steelers rookie running back James Conner will undergo knee surgery after an injury suffered Sunday against the Patriots, a source told ESPN.

A timetable for Conner's recovery is unclear, but he's likely done for the regular season.

James Conner's injury leaves the Steelers thin at running back. Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports

Conner was injured on a 2-yard run with 9:54 left in the fourth quarter. For the year, the third-round pick has 144 yards and zero touchdowns on 32 carries.

NFL Network first reported the news.

Conner inspired college football when he returned to the Pitt football team and got drafted after beating Hodgkin's lymphoma. For parts of the offseason, Conner's No. 30 Steelers jersey was the top seller among NFL rookies.

The Steelers could look to add free-agent help at running back behind Le'Veon Bell. Fitzgerald Toussaint is the only other running back on the 53-man roster. Terrell Watson is on the practice squad.