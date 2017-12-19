TAMPA, Fla. -- Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter not only benched running back Doug Martin against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night, but he made him a healthy scratch due to a violation of team rules.

Koetter declined to specify what rule Martin broke, however.

"That was a violation of team rules and it's done," Koetter said. "It's done. That's just one of those things that unfortunately has to happen from time to time. It's behind us now, and that's all I'm going to say about it."

Peyton Barber started in Martin's absence and rushed for 53 yards on 13 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per rush. But Barber fumbled on second-and-1 at the Atlanta 9-yard line, killing a drive that began at the Tampa Bay 8-yard line and had six first downs. The Bucs lost to the Falcons 24-21.

A fumble is what led to Martin's benching last week, when he lost the ball on third-and-1 just before halftime and did not return for the remainder of the game.