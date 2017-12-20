The Sportsnation crew breaks down how the Jaguars are potentially the new team to look out for in the AFC. (1:17)

The usual suspects -- Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Antonio Brown and Von Miller, to name a few -- are in. But there were a few surprises on the 2018 Pro Bowl rosters -- 88 of the NFL's best players from the 2017 season -- that were released Tuesday night. NFL Nation reporters have compiled Pro Bowl summaries for all 32 teams.

The Pro Bowl will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 28. It will be televised live at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and WatchESPN, and it will be simulcast on ABC.

Click the links after each team below (listed in alphabetical order) to view the full posts:

Patrick Peterson, one of four Cardinals players picked this season, has made the Pro Bowl in each of his seven seasons in the NFL. Another notable selection: Rookie Budda Baker made the team as a special-teamer. Read more.

Julio Jones and Alex Mack made the roster, but second-year linebacker Deion Jones did not. The reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Week is sixth in the league with 118 total tackles Read more.

The Ravens had three players named to the roster, all of whom are leaders for a defense that has produced three shutouts. It marks the Ravens' 12th straight season with at least three Pro Bowl selections. Read more.

A strong candidate to earn NFL defensive rookie of the year honors, Tre'Davious White did not make the Pro Bowl. His four interceptions are tied for fourth in the NFL among cornerbacks. Read more.

The Panthers had one player named to the Pro Bowl -- Luke Kuechly. He's still a tackling machine. For the fifth time in six seasons he leads the team in tackles with 107. Read more.

No Bears made the Pro Bowl, including Jordan Howard, who ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing with 1,069 yards. Read more.

Geno Atkins and A.J. Green are in. Though this hasn't been Green's best season, he is sitting at 980 yards and eight touchdowns and has a chance for the sixth 1,000-yard season of his career. Read more.

With Joe Thomas injured, the winless Browns had no players selected to the Pro Bowl, but they do have two alternates -- and one will certainly play in the game. Read more.

The Cowboys had four players selected to the Pro Bowl, including three offensive linemen, but their punter was snubbed. Read more.

Three-time Pro Bowl pick Chris Harris Jr. should have added a fourth to his resume, as he is still one of the league's most unique players because of his ability to line up either in the slot or on the outside. Read more.

By making the Pro Bowl combined with having more than five interceptions, Darius Slay picked up another $550,000 in base salary for 2018. Read more.

The Packers didn't have a single player named to the Pro Bowl. It was the first time since 2005, when the Packers were 4-12, that they didn't have anyone picked. Read more.

DeAndre Hopkins and Jadeveon Clowney were both picked to be Pro Bowlers for the second time in their careers. Clowney might be due for a big pay day in the offseason. Read more.

You have to go back 20 years to find the last time that the Colts did not have a player selected for the Pro Bowl. That will be the case if one of their players isn't chosen as an alternate. Read more.

The Jaguars' four Pro Bowlers are the team's most since 1999. And Yannick Ngakoue, who has forced six fumbles this season, could make it too. Read more.

Alex Smith, the NFL's top-rated passer, is having his best season, but he did not make the Pro Bowl roster. The Chiefs did have three players selected, however. Read more.

The Chargers had four players named to the Pro Bowl, but Melvin Ingram, who has 10 sacks this season, was only selected as a first alternate. Read more.

The Rams had five players named to the Pro Bowl, their highest total since 2003. Todd Gurley, who struggled mightily in 2016, made his second team, while Aaron Donald, who held out all summer, made his fourth. Read more.

Ndamukong Suh is having his best season in Miami, but he did not make the Pro Bowl. Despite constant double teams, Suh leads the Dolphins in tackles for loss, forced fumbles and is second in sacks. Read more.

Adam Thielen, who has 83 catches for 1,191 yards, made his first Pro Bowl, while three more Vikings made the roster. Read more.

The Patriots had four players make the Pro Bowl. You know about Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, but how about Matthew Slater and James Develin? Read more.

The Saints had a whopping six players named to the Pro Bowl, including the history-making running back duo of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, who became the first running backs to make the Pro Bowl from the same team in at least 42 years. Read more.

The Giants had one player named to the Pro Bowl -- safety Landon Collins. He isn't having the same season he did in 2016 (in part because of ankle injuries) but is still the Giants' leading tackler. Read more.

The Jets had no players selected to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive year. (Leonard Williams made it as an injury replacement last season.) But Demario Davis felt he deserved a spot. Read more.

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack was named to his third Pro Bowl, and the Raiders had three more players picked. Read more.

The Eagles had six players named to the Pro Bowl, including the injured Carson Wentz. Jason Kelce, however, did not make the team. Read more.

The Steelers had an NFL-high eight players named to the Pro Bowl, including first-timers Alejandro Villanueva and Chris Boswell. Read more.

As one of the 49ers' prized free-agent acquisitions, Kyle Juszczyk arrived with big expectations for his role in the offense, and he was named to his second Pro Bowl on Tuesday night. Read more.

Russell Wilson, Earl Thomas, Bobby Wagoner and Jimmy Graham all made the Pro Bowl for at least the fourth time. Read more.

Gerald McCoy, who made his sixth Pro Bowl team, has five sacks in 13 games for the season, sixth-most among defensive tackles in the league and fourth in the NFC. Read more.

Kevin Byard exploded onto the scene in his first season as a full-team starter, grabbing six interceptions, tied for second-most in the NFL, but he did not make the Pro Bowl. Read more.

Ryan Kerrigan and Trent Williams were named as starters in the NFC, while Brandon Scherff is a reserve. Josh Norman once again did not make the team. Read more.