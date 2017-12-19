TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Adarius Glanton is recovering from surgery Tuesday morning after suffering a broken left leg on Monday night, a source told ESPN.

Glanton suffered the injury when he collided with teammate Robert Ayers as they both attempted to sack Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Glanton's leg bent awkwardly as he fell to the ground.

Glanton had stepped in for starter Lavonte David, who missed the game with a hamstring injury. Glanton had three combined tackles and a special-teams tackle in the 24-21 loss.

Ayers suffered a stinger in his left shoulder on the play. The Bucs lost 10 players due to injury during the game.

