Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown has a "significant lower leg contusion" and will not play against the Texans on Christmas Day, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.

Tomlin would not comment on Brown's status beyond the Steelers' Week 16 game in Houston. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday that Brown was expected to return for the postseason.

Brown tweeted Monday that the injury, suffered during Pittsburgh's loss Sunday to New England, was a "minor setback."

Tomlin also announced Tuesday that rookie running back James Conner had surgery on his MCL and will be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Offensive lineman Ramon Foster has been placed in the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms Monday, Tomlin said.