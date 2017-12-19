Bills coach Sean McDermott says he won't allow questions surrounding TE Rob Gronkowski's hit on CB Tre'Davious White to become a distraction before Buffalo's matchup against Patriots. (0:27)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White said he does not plan on retaliating Sunday against New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski for a Dec. 3 hit that placed White in the concussion protocol and led to Gronkowski being suspended.

"As I've had time to think about it, I knew he wasn't that type of player," White told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday. "We just honed in and moved on from it. But I get the film Sunday, and the best way that I can handle that situation and just try to go in there and just get a big old 'W' in their stadium and try to help our playoff chances.

"So yeah, I'm not a guy who's going to try to do a cheap shot after the whistle. Nothing. I'm gonna play the game the way it's supposed to be played. Respect the game. Just like I said, going in there and winning would be the best revenge."

Editor's Picks Should Pats give fewer snaps to Gronk with a possible Bills retaliation in mind? Bills players were enraged following Rob Gronkowski's hit on Tre'Davious White earlier this month. But how often does a team follow through on revenge?

Sean McDermott wants Bills to avoid thinking about Rob Gronkowski hit Bills coach Sean McDermott has told his players to focus on beating the Patriots on Sunday and not retaliating against tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Patriots' resolve puts them in position to earn home-field advantage In the locker room, several players sat in disbelief following one of the most improbable victories in Bill Belichick's 18-year coaching tenure. 2 Related

The Patriots host the Bills this Sunday after defeating Buffalo 23-3 earlier this month at New Era Field.

Gronkowski was penalized for unnecessary roughness and suspended one game after he dove into White after the rookie cornerback made an interception in the fourth quarter of the teams' last meeting. The Patriots tight end drove his arm into the back of the helmet of White, who was lying face down on the field.

Gronkowski later apologized for the play.

White was placed in the concussion protocol, but he returned for the Bills' next game against the Indianapolis Colts. He later called Gronowski a "dirty player" and said the apology did not mean anything to him. White also said it was "a joke" that the NFL only suspended Gronkowski for one game.

Bills coach Sean McDermott on Monday said he does not want his players thinking about retaliating against Gronkowski.

"We've got too much work to do," McDermott said. "And this is too good of an opponent for us to, A, talk about it, or, B, even think about it. The weeks go by too fast for us to do anything but focus on what we've got to do and the New England Patriots."

The Bills enter the game with an 8-6 record and a 27 percent chance at making the playoffs, according to ESPN's Football Power Index. The Patriots are 11-3 and have clinched the AFC East but have yet to secure a first-round bye in the playoffs.