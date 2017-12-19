Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones has been placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, ending what had been a good season for the wideout.

Jones began the year as the No. 4 receiver but picked up more work after Kenny Golladay injured his hamstring against Atlanta in Week 3. With Golladay out, Jones became a steady option behind Marvin Jones and Golden Tate until Golladay's return and still had a role after.

He finished the season with 30 catches for 399 yards and one touchdown, with 22 of his receptions going for first downs. He averaged 13.3 yards per catch this year.

He posted on Instagram, lamenting that he won't be able to help the Lions for their playoff push.

TJ Jones will be a restricted free agent after the season. In 27 career games with Detroit, Jones had 45 catches for 624 yards and two touchdowns.

To replace him on the roster, the Lions signed wide receiver Andy Jones from the practice squad. He had been with Dallas and Houston before joining the Lions.