GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers is done for the season.

With the Green Bay Packers out of the playoffs, they're not taking any more chances with the two-time NFL MVP's right collarbone. They placed him on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season.

Rodgers, who missed seven games after he broke his right clavicle on Oct. 15 at Minnesota, was cleared to return last week against the Panthers. But after the Packers lost at Carolina and the Falcons won on Monday night, Green Bay was eliminated from playoff consideration with two games to play. It's the first time the Packers will miss the postseason since Rodgers' first year as a starter (2008).

There was no indication that Rodgers experienced a setback because he played last week. Both he and coach Mike McCarthy mentioned soreness and, of course, the collarbone wasn't 100 percent healed to begin with.

Brett Hundley, who went 3-4 in place of Rodgers this season, is expected to start Saturday night against the Vikings. The Packers re-signed backup Joe Callahan, who was released last week when the Packers activated Rodgers off IR, and also promoted a third quarterback, rookie Jerod Evans, from the practice squad.

Rodgers threw three touchdowns in his return against the Panthers but also was sacked three times and threw three interceptions -- the first time he's been picked off that many times in a game since 2009.

Rodgers had surgery on Oct. 19 to have 13 screws and two plates implanted to stabilize his collarbone.