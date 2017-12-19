The Houston Texans have added offensive lineman and cancer survivor David Quessenberry to their 53-man roster.
Quessenberry, a 2013 draft pick, missed his rookie season with a foot injury, and was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin T-lymphoblastic lymphoma three years ago. He has not played in a regular-season game in his NFL career.
Quessenberry had been on the Texans' non-football illness list since 2015, but played this preseason for the team. The Texans cut him prior to the regular season but re-signed the 27-year-old to the practice squad.
In other roster moves, Houston added defensive back Ibraheim Campbell and defensive tackle Chunky Clements to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The Texans placed center Nick Martin, tight end MyCole Pruitt and nose tackle D.J. Reader on injured reserve.
The Texans (4-10) will host the Steelers on Christmas Day.
Information from ESPN's Sarah Barshop contribute to this report.