          Texans add cancer survivor David Quessenberry to 53-man roster

          6:13 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Houston Texans have added offensive lineman and cancer survivor David Quessenberry to their 53-man roster.

          Quessenberry, a 2013 draft pick, missed his rookie season with a foot injury, and was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin T-lymphoblastic lymphoma three years ago. He has not played in a regular-season game in his NFL career.

          Quessenberry had been on the Texans' non-football illness list since 2015, but played this preseason for the team. The Texans cut him prior to the regular season but re-signed the 27-year-old to the practice squad.

          In other roster moves, Houston added defensive back Ibraheim Campbell and defensive tackle Chunky Clements to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The Texans placed center Nick Martin, tight end MyCole Pruitt and nose tackle D.J. Reader on injured reserve.

          The Texans (4-10) will host the Steelers on Christmas Day.

          Information from ESPN's Sarah Barshop contribute to this report.

