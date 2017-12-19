COSTA MESA, Calif -- The Los Angeles Chargers lost one of the team's top playmakers on Tuesday, with the team announcing that tight end Hunter Henry is being placed on the season-ending injured reserve due to a lacerated kidney.

Henry suffered the injury during last weekend's 30-13 loss the Kansas City Chiefs when Kansas City defensive lineman Bennie Logan crushed him on a blindside block after a fumble by running back Austin Ekeler.

Logan received a 15-yard personal foul penalty for unnecessary roughness on the play.

In his second season out of Arkansas, Henry finished his 2017 season with 5 catches for 579 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The Chargers were 7-1 this season in games Henry was targeted at least five times.

The Chargers used the vacant roster spot created by Henry's absence to add tackle Brett Boyko from the practice squad to the active roster.

With Henry out, veteran tight end Antonio Gates likely will resume his role as the team's No. 1 pass-catching tight end.

The Chargers also have three other tight ends already on the active roster in Sean McGrath, Jeff Cumberland and Sean Culkin, so overall depth at the position should not be a concern.