Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis has had his two-game suspension reduced to one game after an appeal.

Appeals officer James Thrash heard Davis' appeal.

Davis will miss Sunday's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is eligible to return to the Panthers' active roster Dec. 26.

The linebacker was suspended for his illegal hit on Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams in last Sunday's game. Davis hit a defenseless Adams, leading with his helmet, after Panthers safety Colin Jones picked off an Aaron Rodgers pass and returned it 34 yards.

Davis was penalized for the hit, which was dubbed "flagrant" by NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan, but remained in the game. Adams, who was knocked out earlier this year on a hit from Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan and spent a night in the hospital as a result, was able to walk off under his own power but suffered his third concussion in two seasons.

Adams lashed out at Davis on Monday, tweeting that the Panthers linebacker was "headhunting" when he led with his helmet on the blindside hit Sunday. Davis tweeted a reply to Adams, saying he "made a mistake."

His concussion Sunday was Adams' third in two seasons. Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Monday evening that Adams is "doing good."