The New Orleans Saints are sending both Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara to the Pro Bowl -- the first time in 42 years a team has sent two running backs to the Pro Bowl in the same year, according to research by ESPN Stats & Information and the Elias Sports Bureau.

But as Ingram likes to say, he and Kamara are "in the business of making history." They are also on pace to become the first running back duo in NFL history to both surpass 1,500 yards from scrimmage in the same season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers led all teams with a league-best eight selections. Antonio Brown, Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Chris Boswell, as well as linebacker Ryan Shazier (who suffered a season-ending spinal injury earlier this month) headlined the group. Tackle Alejandro Villanueva, guard David DeCastro and center Maurkice Pouncey rounded out the Steelers' selections.

In the NFC, the Saints and Philadelphia Eagles tied for tops in the conference with six picks apiece, led by quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Drew Brees. Wentz tore the ACL in his left knee in a Week 14 win over the Los Angeles Rams and had surgery Wednesday to repair the damage.

Roethlisberger is joined at quarterback in the AFC by the New England Patriots' Tom Brady, named to his 13th Pro Bowl, which is also his ninth straight.

Of the 86 selections announced Tuesday, 24 are newcomers. Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and running back Kamara, Arizona Cardinals special-teamer Budda Baker and Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt were the only rookies selected for the game.

The AFC starters are: Patriots QB Brady and FB James Develin; Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins; Chiefs TE Travis Kelce; Tennessee Titans T Taylor Lewan; Oakland Raiders G Kelechi Osemele, Jacksonville Jaguars DE Calais Campbell and CBs Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye; Baltimore Ravens S Eric Weddle and LB C.J. Mosley; Denver Broncos LB Von Miller; Texans LB Jadeveon Clowney; Los Angeles Chargers DE Joey Bosa; Titans DT Jurrell Casey; Cincinnati Bengals DT Geno Atkins; and Miami Dolphins S Reshad Jones.

The AFC specialists are: Titans P Brett Kern; Steelers K Boswell; Chiefs return-specialist Tyreek Hill; and Patriots special-teamer Matthew Slater.

The NFC starters are: injured Eagles QB Wentz, TE Zach Ertz and G Brandon Brooks; Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones and C Alex Mack; Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen; Rams RB Todd Gurley; Dallas Cowboys T Tyron Smith and G Zack Martin; Washington Redskins T Trent Williams; San Francisco 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk, Vikings DE Everson Griffen and CB Xavier Rhodes; Arizona Cardinals LB Chandler Jones and CB Patrick Peterson; Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence; Eagles DT Fletcher Cox; Rams DT Aaron Donald; Redskins LB Ryan Kerrigan; Carolina Panthers LB Luke Kuechly; Seattle Seahawks S Earl Thomas; and New York Giants S Landon Collins.

The NFC specialists are: Rams P Johnny Hekker, K Greg Zuerlein and return-specialist Pharoh Cooper; and Cardinals special-teamer Baker.

Five teams were shut out of the Pro Bowl this year: the New York Jets, the Cleveland Browns, the Indianapolis Colts, the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers.

The Saints (10-4) sent a total of six players to the Pro Bowl after being shut out in the initial selections in both 2015 and 2016. Brees earned his 11th selection. Defensive end Cameron Jordan earned his third. Rookie cornerback Lattimore and second-year receiver Michael Thomas each were selected for the first time.

But it's the dynamic duo of Ingram and Kamara that has generated the most buzz during the Saints' surprising surge as they have fueled the NFL's No. 1-ranked offense.

Kamara, a third-round draft choice from Tennessee, is already the third rookie in NFL history with more than 600 rushing and receiving yards (652 and 684, to be exact), with a total of 12 touchdowns.

Ingram, who turns 28 Thursday, has already set career highs with 1,045 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. He also has 51 receptions for 375 yards.

Kamara leads the NFL with 6.6 yards per carry. Ingram ranks third among all running backs and second among NFC running backs with 5.1 yards per carry.

It's hard to decipher exactly when the last pair of true running backs made the Pro Bowl together, since many top running backs such as Jim Brown, Larry Csonka and Franco Harris were listed as fullbacks. ESPN and Elias used rushing attempts as the standard for their research.

The last pair of teammates to make the Pro Bowl with 100-plus rushing attempts was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Warrick Dunn and Mike Alstott in 1997 and 2000 -- but Alstott was selected as a fullback both times.

Before that, it was the St. Louis Cardinals' Jim Otis and Terry Metcalf in 1975. Otis was listed as a fullback then, too, but he had 269 carries for 1,076 yards. The Miami Dolphins' legendary duo of Csonka and Mercury Morris made the Pro Bowl together as running backs in 1972 and 1973, among others in that era.

The game is Jan. 28 in Orlando, Florida.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.