Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long has had surgery to alleviate neck pain.

The three-time Pro Bowl lineman tweeted a picture of himself wearing a neck brace in a hospital room late Tuesday night and wrote that he "crushed surgery today." He called the operation "an important procedure that will lead to much relief."

Crushed surgery today. Important procedure that will lead to much relief And success. Great doctors @NorthShoreWeb 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/4N5sTLmKpg — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) December 20, 2017

Long, 29, has ended the past two seasons on injured reserve.

He posted a timeline of his injuries on Twitter. Long tweeted that he was "nowhere near" 100 percent coming into this season and that a shoulder injury led to the neck problem. He wrote that "now is time for me to fix myself."

For people wondering about all my injuries; I'm gonna lay out a timeline for you and it will hopefully help paint a picture of what has transpired the last few years — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) December 20, 2017

First three years I played every game except for one or two. I switched positions to help team in third year (also wanted a challenge) learned a lot about OL switching positions — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) December 20, 2017

Fourth year, back to guard... healthy, dominant and improving on a daily basis. Tore my labrum in preseason. Opted to play the year and be there for my team - plan was to fix after season — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) December 20, 2017

Late in the fourth year I got rolled up in the pile and mangled my ankle. Surgery and rehab needed... no time for shoulder. — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) December 20, 2017

Fifth year coming in I was no where near 100% and I did what I could to play and help our young team. As year went on (as a result of shoulder) things happened in proximity of shoulder that were unfortunate. Neck became an issue. — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) December 20, 2017

Now is time for me to fix myself. Wanted you guys to hear it from me. I'm very excited about what the future holds for this team, and I'm jacked up about being healthy again — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) December 20, 2017

He opted to play in 2016 after tearing his left labrum in the preseason. Long was planning to repair it after that season, but a major ankle injury late in the year required surgery and prevented him from fixing his shoulder. He is expected to undergo additional offseason procedures to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Additionally, Long suffered a left hand injury that caused him to miss time before the club eventually shut him down for the year.

Long has four years remaining on the lucrative extension he signed prior to the 2016 season. His 2018 base salary and roster bonus (over $7.3 million) combined becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the upcoming league year.

