Former NFL coach Mike Sherman was hired as the new head coach of the Montreal Alouettes on Wednesday, the CFL team announced.

Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed had been serving as the interim coach after firing Jacques Chapdelaine in September. Montreal finished with a CFL-worst 3-15 record this season.

"We went through a thorough selection process, but from the beginning, we knew that Mike was the man for the job. We liked his vision of the team and his expectations," Reed said in a statement. "He has experience as a head coach at the professional level and he will know how to motivate his players and push them to perform to their full potential."

Sherman, 63, has coached in the NFL, college football and, most recently, at the high school level.

"My goal is to bring passion and accountability that our fans will see when the team plays this season. We need to give Montrealers a competitive team that strives to be at a championship level in everything we do as a team and as an organization. I am looking forward to talking to the players and hear their thoughts about this upcoming season," Sherman said in the statement.

"I have heard some great things about the Canadian Football League and I know that the fans in Montreal are passionate and we will give them a competitive team on the field. We know what's ahead and we're all looking forward to training camp next May."

He resigned as the Nauset Regional (Massachusetts) High School football coach in May after two years with the school.

Sherman was the coach/general manager of the Green Bay Packers from 2000-05 and then coached Texas A&M from 2008-11. He was 57-39 in the regular season with the Packers and 2-4 in the postseason. With the Aggies, he was 25-25, losing both of his bowl appearances.

Sherman was the offensive coordinator for the Houston Texans for two seasons (2006-07) after he was fired by the Packers and served in the same role with the Miami Dolphins for two seasons (2012-13) after he was dismissed by Texas A&M.