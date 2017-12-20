Ben Roethlisberger is ready to put the Steelers' difficult loss to the Patriots behind him and move on to this week's matchup against the Texans. (0:29)

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers are putting up their best defense as they move on from their questionable offense at the end of Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he doesn't remember what was lacking in the Steelers' game-planning in the final seconds of their 27-24 loss to New England.

Ben Roethlisberger says he can't remember how offensive communications broke down in the final seconds of the game vs. the Patriots, but says the team is moving on. Photo by Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports

After a 3-yard gain to the 7-yard line with 22 seconds left, the Steelers were left scrambling for a play as the clock ticked. Roethlisberger attempted a fake spike, then threw to Eli Rogers over the middle. Several Patriots were in the area of the ball, and safety Duron Harmon came up with the interception off a deflection.

"You know what, the great and crazy thing about all that is it was last week and we can move on now," said Roethlisberger, whose Steelers play the Houston Texans on Christmas Day. "We don't have to sit and dwell and have hindsight and 20/20 vision or whatever else they call it. ... [The Patriots game] wasn't the last one of the year. It wasn't the playoff game where we're having the final meetings and that stuff. We get to move on and play another game this week against a really good opponent at their place."

Asked about late-game planning, Roethlisberger said the Steelers have a "great communication environment" between himself and the head coach, coordinator, assistants and offensive line.

Asked why that communication seemed to have issues in the final seconds, Roethlisberger said, "I don't really remember, to tell you the truth. Because it's so long ago now."

Roethlisberger said on his weekly radio show Tuesday that his biggest regret from the game was not having two play calls ready to go after officials reversed Jesse James' touchdown catch with 28 seconds left.

Coach Mike Tomlin said this week that he ordered Roethlisberger to run a play instead of spiking the ball in an effort to catch the Patriots off guard. Roethlisberger said after the game he had planned on spiking it.

In his last three games following a loss to New England, Roethlisberger has a 2-1 record and is 68-of-108 for 896 yards, six passing touchdowns, two interceptions and one rushing score.

This time, he must put up numbers without Antonio Brown, who's out with what Tomlin called a "significant" lower leg contusion.

"AB, you can't replace him with one man. AB is not human," Roethlisberger said. "We'll have multiple guys trying to fill that spot. But I know we've got guys who are excited and willing to fill those shoes ... that includes me, too, I'm going to have to be better."