JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One man's trash is the NFL's best quarterback in December.

That would be Blake Bortles of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who has completed 71 percent of his passes, is tied for the lead in touchdown passes, and has the highest passer rating of any quarterback in the month.

Yet, according to Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, that qualifies as "trash." Which is apparently not an issue with Bortles.

"If how we're playing and how I'm playing, if that's trash them I'm fine with being trash," the quarterback said Wednesday.

Clowney made his comment moments after the Jaguars routed the Texans 45-7 on Sunday at EverBank Field. Bortles completed 21-of-29 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns in that game, which brought his December numbers in three games to 903 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions.

That's a 128.6 passer rating, which is by far the best in the NFL over that span (Jameis Winston is next at 109.0). Tom Brady, by the way, has two touchdown passes, four interceptions, and a 75.0 rating, which ranks 26th.

Nick Foles is the only other quarterback who has not thrown an interception in December, but he's only made one start in the month.

More importantly, the Jaguars (10-4) are 3-0 with victories over the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks and Houston. They've clinched their first playoff berth since 2007, and can win the AFC South this weekend with a victory over the San Francisco 49ers (4-10) or a Tennessee Titans loss to the Los Angeles Rams.