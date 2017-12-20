FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Former Pro Bowl defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson, who was banned from traveling with the New York Jets last weekend because of a disciplinary issue, practiced with the team Wednesday, but his playing status remains up in the air.

Coach Todd Bowles said he hasn't decided whether Wilkerson will be active for Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he hinted the team's highest-paid player will be back in uniform.

"He served his sentence," Bowles said.

Wilkerson's latest transgression -- he was late for a meeting last Friday morning -- resulted in an immediate benching. Said to be furious with his behavior, Bowles announced last Friday that Wilkerson wouldn't make the trip to New Orleans. Two weeks earlier, Bowles benched him for a quarter for the same reason.

"It's all about respect, and I let the team down," said Wilkerson, who has been disciplined at least four times in the last three seasons for showing up late to meetings. "I respect what coach did. We're moving forward, getting ready for the next opponent."

Wilkerson said he addressed the matter Monday with a group of teammates, although he wouldn't reveal the message he conveyed. He said he wants to play Sunday, but called it a "coach's decision."

Bowles doesn't want to commit until the weekend because he wants to see if Wilkerson is on time for meetings and attentive in practice. The team also could be stalling while it assesses its options.

The Jets would be taking a financial risk by playing Wilkerson. His 2018 salary ($16.8 million) is guaranteed for injury, meaning the Jets could be on the hook if Wilkerson were to suffer a significant injury in the final two games. That is an important consideration because they're expected to release him before the third day of the 2018 league year in March, when his salary would become fully guaranteed if he's on the roster.

Asked if Wilkerson's contract will be a factor in the decision, Bowles said, "We'll discuss everything as a team as the week goes on."

Wilkerson said he respected Bowles' decision to bench him even though he notified the Jets last Friday that he'd be late, telling a staffer he had an issue with one of his children. Upon learning he wouldn't be allowed to travel, Wilkerson bolted the team's facility.

"I still respect Coach," Wilkerson said. "I guess you have to ask him how he feels about our relationship, but I have the utmost respect for him."

Wilkerson, who grew up in nearby Linden, New Jersey, declined to say whether he wants to play for the Jets in 2018.

"That's up to Todd and the organization," he said.

This marks a stunning fall for Wilkerson, who made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and landed a five-year, $86 million contract in July 2016. Until then, he was considered one of the top young defensive linemen in the NFL, but his production has declined since signing the contract. He has only eight sacks in his last 28 games.

Wilkerson, 28, was hampered by a surgically repaired ankle in 2016, but he came back healthy this season. Nevertheless, he still hasn't been able to match his 2015 performance, when he produced a career-high 12.5 sacks.

"I feel like I've earned everything I've gotten," said Wilkerson, who has made nearly $37 million for the past two seasons.

More than anything, Wilkerson's off-the-field behavior has irked the organization. In October 2016, he no-showed for a Saturday walk-through on his birthday and missed out on a birthday cake that was waiting for him in the defensive meeting room.

"He works hard," Bowles said. "He made a mistake. We've moved on. He corrected it and we'll go from there."