An Athens-Clarke County judge has dismissed felony forgery charges against a Georgia player who was accused of passing a counterfeit $100 bill this summer, the Athens Banner-Herald reported Wednesday.

According to the report, Magistrate Chief Judge Patricia Barron dismissed the charge against freshman defensive back Latavious Brini during a preliminary hearing because of lack of evidence.

Brini was arrested last week and accused of passing the $100 bill at a pet store in July.

Brian Patterson, the chief assistant district attorney for the Western Judicial Circuit, told the newspaper that Brini was investigated as part of a larger probe involving counterfeit money.

"The preliminary hearing revealed that there was insufficient credible evidence establishing Mr. Brini's identity as the person who passed the counterfeit $100 bill and that the great weight of the evidence tended to exonerate him," Patterson told the Athens Banner-Herald. "In this case, it became readily apparent that there were serious questions about the validity of the identification of Mr. Brini. Sometimes people are simply mistaken."

Brini, from Miami Gardens, Florida, redshirted this season after injuring his hamstring during training camp.

The No. 3 Bulldogs play No. 2 Oklahoma in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual on New Year's Day.