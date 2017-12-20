THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Greg Zuerlein, who was on pace to set an NFL scoring record for a kicker, was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, the team announced.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Zuerlein will have surgery to repair a herniated disk, which is about a 12-week recovery. He had been pushing through the injury all season, but it flared up on him while sleeping the night before Sunday's 42-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Zuerlein could barely stand, which is why his kickoffs were short and why the Rams went for it on fourth down.

Zuerlein was named to his first Pro Bowl on Tuesday and was leading the NFL with 158 points, on pace to top the 166 put up by former Philadelphia Eagles kicker David Akers in 2011. He has made 38 of 40 field goal attempts -- including 6 of 7 from beyond 50 yards -- and 44 of 46 extra points.

The Rams worked out 10 kickers earlier Wednesday and signed former Penn State kicker Sam Ficken. Travis Coons, who was recently waived by the Los Angeles Chargers, was also among those who tried out.

Ficken went undrafted in 2015 and has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs, but he has not kicked in a regular-season game.