GREEN BAY, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man was taken into custody Friday after he rammed another vehicle with his car and then drove through a security gate at Lambeau Field during a dispute with a former stadium co-worker, Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith said.

Police were called to the home of the Green Bay Packers on Friday afternoon after receiving several 911 calls at 1:06 p.m. CT of an active shooter in the ramp area of the stadium. Smith said law enforcement officers arrived on scene at 1:11 p.m. and had the suspect in custody at 1:12 p.m.

Smith said no shots were fired and no weapon was found. The suspect was a former contracted employee for a food-service vendor at the stadium and was not an employee of the Packers.

Part of the Lambeau Field parking lot was just taped off by the Brown County Sheriff after an incident in the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/a7BPdO2Jwf — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 22, 2017

"The Green Bay Packers express our gratitude to our local law enforcement officials and our security staff for their quick response to the incident today at Lambeau Field, which was resolved safely," Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement.

Smith said the suspect was fired Dec. 3 after a physical altercation with another employee. The suspect on Friday went to the Green Bay Police Department to file a report about a possible wrongful termination and then drove to the stadium, where he found the person with whom he had the altercation.

Smith said the suspect then rammed the employee's vehicle, causing damage to five cars in the parking lot, and drove his vehicle through the gate at the loading dock where the victim had fled on foot.

The suspect's name was not released.

"At no time during the isolated incident was the general public in danger and all the public areas of the stadium remained open for normal business," Murphy said in the news release.

The vehicle remained at the stadium late Friday afternoon while police and fire department bomb squad and hazmat teams examined the scene as a precaution.

The Packers will play the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

"Preparations for tomorrow night's Packers-Vikings game continue and all gameday operations will continue as planned," Murphy said. "The safety of our employees and guests is a top priority. We will continue to work with all appropriate officials to review today's event."