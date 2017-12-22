Tom Brady wouldn't comment on Bill Belichick's decision to revoke personal trainer Alex Guerrero's sideline access and other privileges. Brady is focused instead on the Week 16 game vs. the Bills. (1:06)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady deflected questions Friday about the Boston Globe report that his personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, has been stripped of sideline access and can no longer fly on the team plane.

Brady said he hasn't thought about how not having Guerrero on the sideline has affected him during games. That preceded a tense exchange with a reporter who asked for Brady's reaction when coach Bill Belichick told him that Guerrero wouldn't be allowed on the sideline.

"I don't really agree with your question, so I don't know what you're talking about. How do you know what he said?" Brady said.

Editor's Picks Gronkowski deflects questions on White and late hit Rob Gronkowski deflected questions about his level of concern the Bills might retaliate Sunday for his late hit on Te'Davious White, telling reporters he was keeping his focus on the game.

Report: Pats strip Brady's trainer of privileges Alex Guerrero, the trainer of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, has been stripped of several team privileges. He has been banned from boarding the team plane and has had his sideline access revoked, according to The Boston Globe.

Tom Brady's most dangerous game The Patriots legend thinks he can play until he's 45 without sacrificing body, mind or integrity. But his future is not just in his hands. 2 Related

When asked if he was saying the Globe report wasn't accurate, Brady replied, "I'm not saying anything. How do you say that [Belichick] said anything? You don't know anything about that."

Brady was then asked whether Belichick had told him Guerrero would no longer be allowed on the sideline.

"Well, I have a lot of conversations with him," Brady said. "Those are private between he and I. I don't think anyone knows what we talk about. Certainly I've never talked about it. He's never talked about it."

Brady still works with Guerrero at Gillette Stadium while other teammates, such as tight end Rob Gronkowski, see Guerrero at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center. Brady was asked whether the current situation has created any strain between him and Belichick.

"No, I just try to show up and do the right thing and try to win football games," Brady said. "I let my play do the talking and try to prepare hard every week and put everything into it. That's where my focus is. It's not much beyond that."

Earlier Friday, Belichick touched on the work dynamic between him and Brady.

"He's great to work with. Nobody is more prepared than Tom," Belichick said. "Tom is always ready to go, always on top of it. He really takes coaching well. He has a lot of good ideas."