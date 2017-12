METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints have added leading receiver Michael Thomas to their injury report in advance of Sunday's game against Atlanta.

The club says Thomas, whose status was updated Saturday, has a hamstring injury. He is questionable for the matchup with the Falcons, who can move ahead of the Saints in the NFC South standings by winning the Christmas Eve clash.

Thomas has 94 catches for 1,085 yards and five touchdowns. He is just the second player, along with the New York Giants' Odell Beckham, to catch at least 90 passes in his first two NFL seasons.

Thomas, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl this week, has 186 career catches and needs nine more to have the most receptions by a player in his first two seasons in NFL history.

He has especially been a go-to guy for Drew Brees the past two weeks. Thomas had a season-high 10 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown when the Saints faced the Falcons two weeks ago in a 20-17 loss at Atlanta. He followed that with nine catches for 93 yards and a touchdown in last week's 31-19 victory over the New York Jets.

New Orleans is on top of the NFC South but is just one game ahead of the Falcons, who have a chance to sweep the season series after winning the first meeting on Dec. 7.

New Orleans, Atlanta and Carolina are all within a game of one another in the race for the division title.