The Ravens gain possession as Tony Jefferson blocks Adam Vinatieri's 38-yard field goal and Willie Henry recovers the ball at the Baltimore 29-yard line. (0:20)

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is on his way to missing out on a $500,000 bonus for the second straight season.

Vinatieri missed two field goals against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday to drop his kicking percentage to 84.5 percent (27-of-32) on the season. The 44-year-old Vinatieri needs to make 90 percent of his field goal attempts in order to get his $500,000 bonus. He would have to go 18-of-18 in the Colts' season finale against the Houston Texans on Dec. 31 to get to 90 percent.

After two missed field goals against the Ravens on Saturday, Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri would have to eclipse by 10 the NFL record for made field goals in a game next week in order to collect a $500,000 bonus. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The NFL record for field goals made in a single game is eight, set by Tennessee's Rob Bironas during the 2007 season.

Tough playing conditions have caused Vinateiri's percentage to drop in recent weeks. He missed two field goals in the blizzard in Buffalo in Week 14. Playing in the rain and wind in Baltimore, he had a 38-yard field goal blocked in the first quarter and missed a 60-yard field goal at the end of the first half. He finished 3-of-5 on field goals against the Ravens, who beat the Colts 23-16.

Vinatieri didn't collect his $500,000 bonus last season, after he missed a field goal wide right in Week 17.