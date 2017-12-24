The New England Patriots are expected to be without running back James White and receiver Chris Hogan for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

White will sit out with an ankle injury, while Hogan is dealing with a hurt shoulder. Both players practiced all week and were listed as questionable.

The Patriots had already ruled running back Rex Burkhead out with a knee injury. Running back Mike Gillislee, who played for the Bills in 2015 and 2016, will likely play in his first game for New England since Oct. 29.

White is the Pats' top receiver out of the backfield and is third on the team with 56 catches for 429 yards and 3 touchdowns. Hogan has 34 catches for 439 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Gillislee, who in his Patriots debut scored three rushing touchdowns in the season opener, has been inactive for six straight games.

Also, the Pats added starting left tackle Nate Solder to their injury report Saturday night, listing him as questionable with an illness.

If Solder doesn't play, Cameron Fleming could start at left tackle, with LaAdrian Waddle at right tackle and Cole Croston as the swing offensive tackle.

ESPN's Mike Reiss contributed to this report.