GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Minnesota Vikings left guard Nick Easton will need to undergo season-ending surgery after fracturing his right ankle in the first quarter of Saturday's 16-0 win over the Green Bay Packers, according to coach Mike Zimmer.

Easton suffered the injury with 3:05 to play in the opening frame, during a play on which running back Latavius Murray picked up an 8-yard gain. Easton was tended to by trainers for several minutes and could not put any weight on his ankle as he was helped off the field.

Saturday marked the first time since Oct. 9 that all five starting offensive linemen started a game together. Reserve guard Jeremiah Sirles filled in for Easton once he exited the game.

Easton was one of a handful of Vikings injured on the night.

Long-snapper Kevin McDermott will undergo an MRI after a shoulder injury he sustained with 27 seconds remaining in the second quarter caused him to miss the remainder of the game.

McDermott's long-snapping duties were handed off to tight end David Morgan in the second half. Kai Forbath booted field goals of 20 and 27 yards in the third and fourth quarters.

"That was great for a guy that never really has done that, definitely not in a professional football game," Zimmer said. "I thought he did outstanding. The first field goal snap was a little shaky. The last field goal snap to put us up by two scores was good. The second punt snap was actually better than the first, and it shows a lot about our team.

"We had some guys go down tonight, and other guys stepped in and continued to fight. That's what this team is: a bunch of fighters that really don't care about who gets the credit."

Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen had to be carted off to the locker room when he injured his ankle late in the second quarter. Stephen was injured at some point on a play on which Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson caught a 25-yard pass, which was subsequently overturned when Minnesota challenged the catch. A late substitution caused the Vikings to be penalized for having 12 men on the field, as an injured Stephen couldn't get off the field in time.