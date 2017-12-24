Packers head coach Mike McCarthy speaks on the injuries facing his team and if he chose to sit his star players against the Vikings. (0:27)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- A game that began with five starters on the inactive list -- that doesn't include quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is on injured reserve -- turned into a parade to the training room for the Green Bay Packers.

Before Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings was over, the Packers lost receiver Jordy Nelson and tight end Richard Rodgers (both to shoulder injuries), plus running back Aaron Jones and right tackle Jason Spriggs (both to knee injuries). That was after they didn't suit up receiver Davante Adams (concussion), linebackers Nick Perry (ankle/shoulder) and Clay Matthews (hamstring), cornerback Damarious Randall (knee) and guard Jahri Evans (knee). That's not to mention Rodgers, who went on injured reserve earlier in the week after the Packers decided to shut him down the week after he returned from his broken collarbone.

It's unclear how many, if any, of those players could have played if the Packers were still in the playoff race.

Nelson was injured after a 5-yard reception late in the second quarter. He appeared to land on his shoulder, stayed in for one more play and then came out. Spriggs sustained his left knee injury on the first play of the game and was carted off and almost immediately ruled out, a sign that his is a serious injury. Spriggs is actually the Packers' backup right tackle, playing in place of Bryan Bulaga, who's on IR because of a knee injury.

Without Spriggs, the Packers moved Justin McCray from right guard to right tackle. McCray was starting in place of the injured Evans, who before Saturday had played in all 912 offensive snaps this season. Then Lucas Patrick came off the bench to play right guard.