Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown is not expected to be ready for the wild-card round of the playoffs, a league source told ESPN.
If Pittsburgh wants to enhance its chances of having Brown for the start of its playoff run, the Steelers would have to clinch a bye during wild-card round.
The Steelers are vying for one of the conference's two top seeds, which would carry a bye and an an extra week of rest for Brown and the rest of the players.
Brown suffered a partially torn calf muscle in Week 15 against the Patriots. The Steelers already have ruled him out for their game Monday against the Texans.