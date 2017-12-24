        <
          Antonio Brown not expected to be ready if Steelers must play wild-card weekend

          7:04 AM ET
          • Adam SchefterESPN Senior Writer
          Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown is not expected to be ready for the wild-card round of the playoffs, a league source told ESPN.

          If Pittsburgh wants to enhance its chances of having Brown for the start of its playoff run, the Steelers would have to clinch a bye during wild-card round.

          The Steelers are vying for one of the conference's two top seeds, which would carry a bye and an an extra week of rest for Brown and the rest of the players.

          Brown suffered a partially torn calf muscle in Week 15 against the Patriots. The Steelers already have ruled him out for their game Monday against the Texans.

