Now that the Browns have the first pick in the NFL draft, Cleveland will have to decide between several college stars. (0:59)

The Cleveland Browns clinched the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft with their 20-3 loss to the Bears on Sunday in Chicago.

With the defeat, the Browns became the first team in NFL history to have multiple 15-loss seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The Browns, who are 0-15 this season, finished 1-15 last season.

Coach Hue Jackson has been coach for both seasons and is 1-30 in his two years leading Cleveland. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam already has stated that Jackson will return in 2018.

Editor's Picks Sources: Rosen prefers Giants over Browns UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen would prefer to play for the Giants over the Browns and would be hesitant to declare for next year's NFL draft if he knew that Cleveland was going to take him with the No. 1 overall pick, according to league sources.

Merry Christmas: Bears avoid embarrassment of losing to Browns In a season full of disappointments, the Bears at least avoided falling to the winless Browns by grinding out a 20-3 Christmas Eve victory. 1 Related

"Honestly I could care less about the No. 1 overall pick," Jackson said Sunday when asked his thoughts about having the top pick for the second straight year. "I'm more so [concerned] about that locker room. Those guys fight their tail off for me. They work hard. They do everything I ask. Like I told them, my disappointment is I can't get them to winning. That's unfortunate. We're not making enough plays to do it. That's kind of where we are."

Last January, Jackson guaranteed that the Browns wouldn't go 1-15 again in 2017.

"I'm not going 1-15," Jackson said then. "No. I'll be swimming in that lake over there somewhere. That's not happening."

Instead, the Browns could be looking at even worse -- 0-16 if they lose at Pittsburgh next Sunday.

On Sunday, Jackson again vowed to get things turned around.

"I just know without question that we are going to get this fixed," he said. "I was able to look right in certain people's eyes right after the game, right in our locker room, and I know we're going to get this fixed.

"It's just hard going through it."

Sunday's loss was the Browns' 20th straight on the road. That's the fifth-longest streak in NFL history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Information from ESPN's Pat McManamon was used in this report.