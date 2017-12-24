SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars won the AFC South on Sunday before they even finished the first quarter of their game at San Francisco.

Tennessee's 27-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams dropped the Titans to 8-7, which means they couldn't catch Jacksonville (10-5) despite the Jaguars' 44-33 loss to the 49ers (5-10) at Levi's Stadium.

This is the Jaguars' first division title since 1999, when they also finished ahead of the Titans and advanced to the AFC Championship Game. The Jaguars were in the AFC Central then and moved to the AFC South when the NFL realigned divisions after expanding to 32 teams.

Editor's Picks Worst game of season leaves Jaguars with questions as playoffs loom The Jaguars clinched their first division title in 18 years, but sprung some leaks on defense and offense in a loss in San Francisco.

Marcus Mariota, Titans can't stop slide, but playoff dreams still alive It was all there for the Titans, but like much of the season they didn't have enough to get it done and now will have to wait for Week 17 to learn their playoff fate. 1 Related

The Jaguars clinched their first playoff appearance since 2007 by beating the Houston Texans last Sunday.

The Titans beat the Jaguars in Week 2, but they've faded down the stretch, with losses in three straight.

"It definitely sucks that we can't win the South off record," Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey said. "At the end of the day, we gonna sweep the division other than losing (one) to Houston. We still can't win the division. That's the part that sucks. They didn't even technically beat us to win the division."

"We ready for them. They been bringing it all season long. They supposedly supposed to be kings of the South. We're ready to see that."

Information from ESPN's Cameron Wolfe was used in this report.