NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An initial exam of Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray's injured right knee revealed an LCL sprain, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, and he will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm.

Murray suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Titans' 27-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

RB Derrick Henry would step up as the starter in place of DeMarco Murray, above, in the event Murray has to miss time with an injured right knee. Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Murray is a tough guy, but "it didn't look good."

Derrick Henry would step up as the starter in place of Murray if he has to miss time. David Fluellen would be Henry's backup.

The Titans need a win against Jacksonville next week to make the playoffs.